DuBOIS — DuBois City Councilman Randy Schmidt voiced issues he has with the Main Street Streetscape Project at Thursday’s work session.
“I get a little disgusted every day I drive down it,” Schmidt said. “I know we’ve backed up the date from Aug. 15 to sometime in October now, I believe? Is there any answer, the method to the madness, of what’s going on out there? I mean, we’ve got curbs, I know you requested a month ago or so, or corners, to be taken care of and haven’t been taken care of, holes in the road we’ve asked to be fixed, they fix them and two weeks later there’s holes again.”
“I know there’s nothing we can probably do, but I think there’s something we can consider the next time we hire this contractor in regards to the work being done,” said Schmidt. “Am I right? We’re doing new curbs the whole way up Main Street?”
“Yeah, they did stop, you’re exactly right. We’re trying to figure out why they did some of the things they do,” said city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
“Take a look at the intersections. I think I spoke to you, when our people are walking and the risk of somebody falling or meeting a hole or twisting the ankle. They don’t seem to really care what you said two months ago, or a month ago, because it’s just the same way. And I think we’re paying a pretty good amount?” said Schmidt.
“On Spring Avenue, of course I travel that way all of the time, the fire hall a block up the street. We parked a piece of equipment maybe 20 yards off of Main Street that narrows it down into a V, makes it tough for two cars to get through let alone an emergency vehicle,” Schmidt said. “I know it’s not just one contractor, it’s one that’s the general contractor and all these subs but, man, there’s got to be some organization somewhere here, because it sure isn’t on Main Street, right now. I mean, they are doing a great job on what they get done, but I’m glad it’s going to snow because hopefully they will be done by then.”
“Maybe we can kind of push them a little bit and let them know that mayor and council is not real happy with them,” Suplizio said. “Maybe we should probably push them a little bit. We kind of thought a couple of weeks ago they would be done with all the concrete work other than the curb.”
“That curb on Washington Street, I can’t believe nobody has driven into that,” said Councilman Eddie Walsh. “That’s ridiculous.”
City Engineer Chris Nasuti said he stops routinely during the week and also goes out every Friday morning when nobody is around.
“I do my inspection and send a follow-up to him what I found that weekend, communicate my thoughts with that,” said Nasuti.
Walsh asked if the contractors are doing the curb in front of Rumbarger Cemetery. Nasuti said yes, noting they will not be doing a sidewalk, just the curb and lights.
“Yes,” said Nasuti. “There will be curbs and lights and the sidewalk will stay there.”
Meeting tonight
The council’s regular meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday (tonight) in council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
Suplizio told the council to plan on having an executive session on Monday regarding a possible land purchase.
