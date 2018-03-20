DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District Maintenance Supervisor Steve Dunlap discussed several projects completed by the department so far this year at last week’s board work session.
Projects include:
- Purchased two new trucks and plows
- Repaired drains at the stadium, middle school, high school and Oklahoma Elementary
- Emptied the four closed schools and moved the materials to other buildings
- Painted, stripped and waxed all of Oklahoma, Wasson and C.G. Johnson
- Prepared materials for the school auction
- Constructed a new kindergarten room and office area at Wasson
- Created a student drop off/pick up at Wasson
- Seal coated parking lots at the elementary schools
- Installed new pool blocks
- Refinished gym floors at high school and middle school
