BROOKVILLE — The Quiet Creek Herb Farm and School of Country Living have undergone many changes to improve the farm, and help native plant species thrive in the local area through grants and local donations and involvement.
Quiet Creek Herb Farm and School was started by founding stewards Claire and Rusty Orner who have made it their mission to use their farm and knowledge to encourage and teach sustainable living in the local community.
In February this year, it was announced that the Orners would be taking a six-month assignment at Gould Farm in Monterey, Massachusetts, then moving on to a two-year teaching in Japan. They have passed the duties of the farm on to three new stewards, Sarah Graziano who apprenticed under the Orners in 2020, Shita Lau a co-founder of ForeverGreen with her fiance, Dustin Lee who is the third steward.
In May this year, the farm was awarded a $25,000 Youth and Agriculture grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture for the construction of a new greenhouse. This grant is a matching grant up to $25,000 and the whole project will cost about $55,000. After the grant, the farm still needed about $30,000 to complete the project.
“We have been very blessed with a $25,000 grant that will help the community have this greenhouse to grow more fruits and vegetables, to learn how to grow regeneratively, to have exercises classes, to stretch with our yoga instructor, and all the children from pre-k to gray may be a part of this,” Claire Orner said.
Those on the farm have been working hard this summer to come up with fun activities and ways to get this money raised.
For many years, the farm has been using an unheated, lean-to greenhouse attached to the side of the barn. This grant is to help with the teardown of the old structure and build a new, heated greenhouse between the barn and the solar panels.
The new greenhouse will offer more possibilities and further the mission of the farm and school to help educate on sustainable living. The stewards are hoping to use this space to expand their nursery for early spring plantings, have more capability to nurse plants through the winter months, and have a heated space for learning activities.
The old greenhouse was removed shortly after the grant was received.
Farm Stewards Graziano, Lau, and Lee held the annual Springfest, and hosted a lunch during this event of a fresh home cooked meal made from the farm, and some extras for those who made a $50 donation to the greenhouse project. More than 100 people came to the farm and supported the project.
“Thank you all again for contributing to this massive project. There’s so much fruit that is going to come from this in the years to come whether it’s the expansion of the native nursery or the added space for mushroom inoculation in the cold moths. We’re all super grateful here,” Lee said.
Another fundraiser was a Save or Shave fundraiser with Claire and Rusty Orner, where donors could choose to donate to either option. Donating to the “shave” option would add money to have them shave their hair, and donating to “save” would save their hair.
On June 18, the Orners returned for a weekend back at the farm for another fundraiser weekend. This was the homecoming benefit concert for the Orners.
This full weekend fundraiser raised $5,700 toward the greenhouse project. The farm is not only accepting monetary donations, but will also accept labor or material donations for the project as well. Those wishing to donate either of these can contact quietcreekherbfarm@gmail.com with the subject “Greenhouse” or can donate online via the farm’s website.