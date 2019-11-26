PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Weather Discovery Center got messy Saturday with one of the more popular events staged there during the year.
The center Make a Mess Day sees messy activities for children to undertake while still learning science. Turnout is always good the Make a Mess Day events, according to Marlene Lellock, center director.
One of the activities involved letting the kids play with sand slime to teach them about non-Newtonian matter. This is any substance that is both a solid and a liquid, like the slime. Children also got to see how ivory soap expands in a microwave and make a finger painting.
Children were allowed to take the slime and their finger painting home with them at the end of the day.
Most of the events at the weather center are geared toward kindergarten through sixth grade youngsters. Children who came to the Make a Mess Day also got to spend free time with the exhibits the center has for learning about weather.
The next day the center has that is similar to Make a Mess Day will be Sloppy Science day in the summer. It will also be having a Glow in the Dark Day, which isn’t as messy, but still something unique for the children to enjoy while learning.