DuBOIS — Seventeen-year-old Daisy Romano didn’t hesitate for a second when Lindsey Herzing of the Make-A-Wish Foundation asked her what wish the organization could make come true for her.
“I said, ‘A trip to Hawaii,’” recalled Romano. “I’ve heard it’s just a very beautiful place and it’s something I know my whole family will enjoy.”
Herzing, who is the regional manager for Make-A-Wish based in Punxsutawney, said the office is currently planning Romano’s wish, which should take place in February 2020.
Romano, a DuBois Area High School junior, will travel to Hawaii with her family, including her parents, Matthew and Julie Romano, of DuBois, and her three brothers, Lucas, 18, Miles, 11, and Colton, 7.
There are several things she hopes to do while in Hawaii.
“I want to collect the three different sands — they have a green beach, a black beach and then a white sand beach,” said Romano.
Romano said she would also like to experience a volcano tour, as well as hike through the rainforest.
Diagnosed with Stage III ovarian cancer at a Pittsburgh hospital June 12, Romano was referred to the Make-A-Wish Foundation by someone from the Lakeside United Methodist Church she and her family attend. After surgery, which removed one ovary and a tumor, four months of chemotherapy followed for the teen at Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. She was declared cancer-free in October.
“I was thankful because I got to the point where I thought, ‘I can’t do any more chemo,’” said Romano. “I could barely stand up without passing out and I couldn’t keep any food down or any liquids. So I was running to the hospital every other day getting fluids cause I was dehydrated.”
Despite having to undergo chemotherapy, Romano, a Pittsburgh Penguins fan, had the opportunity to meet Penguin Kris Letang and Juju Smith Schuster, a wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who visited Children’s Hospital.
Romano officially rang her “End-of-Treatment Bell” at a Penguin hockey game in Pittsburgh recently.
“I have the cancer hat from (Penguin) Patric Hörnqvist,” said Romano. “He took it off his head and then just handed it to me and signed it. It was pretty cool.”
Romano said she is very appreciative of Make-A-Wish for granting her upcoming wish, as well as the community.
In the summer, Romano said Lakeside UMC hosted a craft and vendor show to benefit her.
And in November, Juniata Elementary School held a benefit dance to help fund her wish. The average cost for the granting of a wish is $3,900.
“The money raised at the dance will go toward Romano’s wish because she went to Juniata and her brother attends there now,” said Herzing.
Make-A-Wish grants wishes of children with critical illnesses, who have reached the age of 2½ and are younger than 18 at the time of referral.