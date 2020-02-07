ST. MARYS — Maker’s Warehouse, an up-and-coming St. Marys wedding venue, is inviting area artists to be a part of the Brusselles Street building’s renovation.
Founder Melissa Gornati said several of the items left behind in the old industrial building come with history and local ties.
“It has been our intent with this renovation to include people from our community in the whole process,” she said. “We have been making an effort to keep the community involved, because we want them to feel they have been a part of our journey with us.”
A metal garage door currently located in the downstairs area of the warehouse, will be relocated somewhere throughout the wedding venue, Gornati said, and serves as a blank canvas for a local artist competition.
“We have been very conscious of who we choose for projects related to the warehouse,” she said. “We want to be able to highlight local talent and businesses as much as possible, and this makes the warehouse feel a little more like it belongs in the community.”
Whoever wins the contest can showcase their talent to anyone who visits Maker’s Warehouse, Gornati said.
“The winner will have their artwork on display, with a spotlight on their name, and something they created used in photo backdrops and conversation, for hopefully, a long time to come,” she said.
In addition, a $100 gift card and basket of art supplies will be awarded to the winner.
Local high school and college-age artists may submit a sketch of what they envision on the door to melissagornati@gmail.com. Sketches can also be dropped off at Pro Printing and Office at 969 Brusselles St. in St. Marys by Feb. 25.