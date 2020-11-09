ST. MARYS — Maker’s Warehouse, a new wedding venue in St. Marys, will host a Veterans Day dinner to thank Elk County veterans for their service.
Founder Melissa Gornati said her father and brother are both veterans.
“My family has always been very thankful and grateful for our vets, and when my dad approached me (and said) that the American Legions were not hosting their dinner this year because of the small rooms they have, it really kind of bothered both of us,” she said.
So, Gornati said she and her family took it upon themselves to ask the public for donations for the dinner at the Brusselles Street facility.
The dinner will welcome up to 50 vets and a guest, with social hour from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, and dinner served at 6:30 p.m. Meals and drinks will be provided free of charge, according to the Maker’s Warehouse Facebook page.
“We have been receiving so many donations that we decided those who don’t want to sit down because of COVID-19 worries can come pick up to-go dinners,” she said.
The Maker’s Warehouse hall allows for 20-percent capacity, she said, which allows for a decent amount of people for a responsible and safe sit-down event.
“The size of our facility will allow this many guests to socially distance and safely attend,” the Facebook announcement says.
Maker’s Warehouse is still looking for sponsors to help fund this event. Any business interested in helping host or veteran looking to reserve a spot can contact 814-335-0161 or message the Maker’s Warehouse Facebook page.