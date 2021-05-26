xRIDGWAY — The Ridgway Police Department was contacted on May 25 by deputies from the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office in New York, who said they were in Ridgway looking for a man allegedly wanted for attempted murder, according to a news release from Ridgway police.
The deputies advised that George Hollobaugh was a suspect in attempting to set a woman on fire, according to the news release, and they were searching for him and the Ford Ranger he was driving.
Hollobaugh was reportedly located at the East Main Street residence and brought to the RPD station. He allegedly admitted to the crimes, and a warrant was issued out of New York charging him for attempted murder, the release says.
After receiving the warrant, the RPD prepared a criminal complaint with charges against Hollobaugh. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge James Martin and placed in the Elk County Jail, awaiting extradition to New York.