BENEZETTE — A Benezette man has been jailed on several charges after he allegedly broke into and stole money from the Benezette Hotel.
Armondo Joseph Copello, 27, of Benezette, is charged with the second-degree felony of burglary, criminal trespassing, a third-degree felony, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Feb. 26.
Ridgway-based State Police were dispatched to the Benezette Hotel on Winslow Hill Road Feb. 22 in response to a reported burglary. Police were told that the suspect, Copello, was wanted on an active probation warrant.
Benezette Hotel owners said they noticed money was missing and reviewed surveillance, recognizing the person as Copello, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Copello allegedly admitted to the owners that he stole the money.
Copello was arrested and reportedly told police he broke into Benezette Hotel and took the money because of his drug addiction, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Copello is confined in the Elk County Jail. Bail was set at $10,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. March 17 at Jacob’s office.