ST. MARYS — A Ridgway man faces criminal trespass charges after he allegedly broke into a St. Marys business, fell asleep in an office chair and urinated on a woodworking machine.
Nicholas James Everett, 34, of Ridgway, is charged with the third-degree felony of criminal trespass and public drunkenness, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Nov. 15.
St. Marys Police Department officers were dispatched to Reed’s Custom Woodworking at 174 State St. following reports of an unwanted man in the building Nov. 15.
When police arrived on scene, the owner of the business identified Everett as the man he found when he entered his business, adding he didn’t know the man and he was not permitted there.
After police took Everett into custody, they allegedly detected the odor of alcoholic beverages, according to the affidavit of probable cause, and Everett appeared to be under the influence. Everett reportedly told police he had “no clue” how he got inside the building, and that he was sleeping in an office chair when the owner woke him up.
The last thing he remembered, Everett said, was being in St. Marys with a friend, but he reportedly couldn’t remember where he was or what friend he was with, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police determined an unsecured back door was likely how Everett got into Reed’s Custom Woodworking. They also reportedly found two spots, on the ground and on a woodworking machine, where he urinated.
Everett is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 26 at Jacob’s office.