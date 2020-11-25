DuBOIS — An area man is facing multiple felony charges as a result of an incident which occurred in the City of DuBois, according to a criminal complaint filed at the DuBois Magistrate office.
On Nov. 16, DuBois City Police charged Jason Scott Brundridge, 37, who is currently an inmate in the Jefferson County Jail, with burglary (felony), criminal trespass (felony), theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the police were called at 4:05 p.m. on Oct. 27 to a South Church Street residence for a report of a burglar.
A woman stated that a man allegedly broke into her residence through the back door, stealing several items and causing damage to the residence, the affidavit said. The woman also stated that a juvenile also allegedly witnessed Brundridge coming out of the house and he would not let the juvenile into the residence.
Brundridge then allegedly drove away in a white Ford F-150 with a black ladder rack on the bed, the affidavit said.
The affidavit stated that the woman returned home to find the back door kicked in and the frame broken. A large part of the kitchen counter had been removed and was taken. A box was broken on the floor along with her bedroom door being smashed in and the bathroom flooring removed, according to the affidavit. The woman noted that a 60-inch Westinghouse television, valued at $575, and a Yeti cooler, valued at $400, were also reportedly missing.
The property owner was also on scene, the affidavit said. The police later received an estimate for the materials and repairs totaling $3,463.01.
The police attempted to make contact with Brundridge by phone and left a voice mail to return their call, the affidavit said.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2021 at the DuBois Magistrate’s office.