ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man who was allegedly hiding three bundles of heroin and a bag of methamphetamine in his underwear waived his preliminary hearing at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Tuesday.
Johnny Edwardo Crespo Jr., 22, of St. Marys, is charged with two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, four misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a communication facility and conspiracy felonies, according to documents filed at Jacob’s office Oct. 18.
The Elk County District Attorney’s office was contacted by two probation officers Sept. 5, when the officers allegedly observed pills in a bag sitting in Crespo’s kitchen during a home visit, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Crespo reportedly told the officer the pills were Clonazepam.
After further investigation, probation officers located $4,167 in Crespo’s residence. Crespo also reportedly told them he had heroin in his underwear. The officers allegedly located three bundles — or 30 stamp bags — of heroin and a small bag of methamphetamine on Crespo, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Crespo is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. He is scheduled to be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Dec. 9.