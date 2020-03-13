RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man faces charges after he allegedly knocked a man to the ground, causing a head injury, at the Ridgway Moose Club in February.
Robert Celinski, 54, of Ridgway, is charged with simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office March 6.
Ridgway Borough Police Department officers were dispatched to the Ridgway Moose Club on North Broad Street Feb. 8 in response to reports of someone being “knocked out,” according to the affidavit of probable cause. Celinski was detained in the parking lot, and reportedly immediately requested an attorney. Celinski reportedly smelled of alcohol and was slurring his words, as well as yelling obscenities and being disruptive.
Emergency medical workers treated the victim, who was reportedly knocked unconscious, vomited, sufffered a seizure, all reportedly indications of a head injury, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The victim told police he and another Moose member escorted an intoxicated Celinski out of the club, and that was the last thing he recalled before waking up being treated by EMS.
The other Moose member and the club’s bartender told police Celinski kept “lunging” back as they tried to escort him outside, and once he was on the deck, he allegedly punched the victim and he landed on the ground, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police were also provided with a video of the incident. Celinski reportedly later told police he did not recall much about the incident, but acknowledged being involved in a physical altercation.
Celinski’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 8 at Martin’s office.