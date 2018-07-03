DuBOIS — A 22-year-old Florida man has been charged with four counts of making false alarms to agencies of public service and one count of disorderly conduct as a result of incidents on June 24-June 25 in the City of DuBois. All are misdemeanors.
DuBois City Police said they were called to 9 Parkway Drive, the City Park, at 11:23 a.m. June 25, where a man, claiming to be another man but later identified as Trent Edward Lee, 8028 Bartholomew Drive, Ft. Myers, Fla., reported another man at the park threatening to kill his fiancé with a gun, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed before District Judge Patrick Ford.
“While responding to that location, the male was described by Clearfield County Control to be wearing a camp shirt and shorts, was armed with an unknown firearm, located near a pavilion next to the bridge, a foot bridge used to travel from the City Park to West Park Avenue,” the affidavit said. “CCC advised the male was reported to possess a gun but not other information was available.”
When they arrived at the scene, the police were unable to locate anyone matching the description provided by the caller. Clearfield County Control related that the male was the same person who called numerous times previously. Dispatchers provided more information, the man gave a name of Edward Lee toward the end of the call. It was also advised that previous call history had been provided in the name of Edward Lee, a male further confirmed to be one in the same by Sandy Township Police, as they had an incident of the male dousing his girlfriend in lighter fluid, the affidavit said.
Police said Clearfield County Control related at 11:19 a.m. June 25 the male on the phone, Lee, stated he sprayed lighter fluid on his fiancé, further relating that on this day, he was going to go to his girlfriend’s residence, killing whoever was there, the affidavit said.
The police cleared from the city park in an effort to locate the male caller. The Sandy Township Police advised the city police that Lee had been seen on a bicycle traveling southbound on Liberty Boulevard. The police made contact with Lee and Sandy Township Police, who recognized Lee. Lee was detained and searched for weapons. Lee’s book bag was also cleared of any weapons. It was noted that Lee had a silver Samsung cell phone on him with a camo shirt inside the book bag. The phone showed a call history of six previous calls to Clearfield County 911. CCC provided an emergency call back number, which matched Lee’s phone.
On June 24 at 8:22 p.m., CCC received an emergency call from Edward Lee, reporting he was struck by a yellow truck with racing stripes in the area of 349 DuBois St. Lee reportedly, as he was being approached by state police, Sandy Township and DuBois City police officers, to tell them to back off before he harmed innocent kids. Lee fled into the woods with officers not making contact.
On June 24 at 11:21 p.m., Lee reportedly called CCC, claiming to be at the Manor Motel, room 130. Lee advised he was with a man named Derrick and further reported he was struck by a vehicle earlier and had broken ribs and was bleeding. Upon arrival, the police found no one was renting room 130 and contact was not made. CCC traced the phone call, providing a location between the motel and Hoss’s Steak House. Further contact with Lee was not made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.