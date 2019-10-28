JOHNSONBURG — A Pittsburgh man is accused of making terroristic threats and of assault after a fight in Johnsonburg allegedly escalated over an extension cord.
Robert Andrew Vaughn Jr., 40, of Pittsburgh, is charged with making terroristic threats, simple assault and disorderly conduct, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Sept. 9.
The Johnsonburg Borough Police Department responded to a domestic dispute at 520 Penn St. Sept. 6, where they reportedly saw a garden tool in the roadway. A woman standing outside told police the tool hit her jeep. Another person standing in the area said he and Vaughn, his roommate at the time, had engaged in a verbal altercation that escalated. The altercation reportedly started over cleaning up the house for company, and then over money Vaughn owed him for an extension cord, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Vaughn reportedly kicked a speaker sitting on the man’s porch, grabbed a hand hatchet and gardening tool and came after the man yelling, “I’m going to kill you,” according to the affidavit of probable cause. Vaughn allegedly swung the items at the man and made marks on the door.
Police reportedly received essentially the same witness statement from a neighbor, who also said Vaughn was walking up the road after the argument when he threw the garden tool up in the air, and it hit the woman’s jeep.
Vaughn is scheduled for formal arraignment at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Nov. 4.