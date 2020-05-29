BROCKPORT — A Brockport man who is charged with attempting to set his grandparent’s house on fire and threatening to kill them in December waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday.
David Eugene Uhl, of Brockport, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of making terroristic threats, five second-degree misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and two counts of harassment, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Dec. 22.
Ridgway-based state police were dispatched in response to a report of a domestic incident in progress on Mountain Church Road in Brockport Dec. 21, where Uhl was allegedly threatening to kill his grandparents with a knife and was pouring chemicals inside the residence.
The victims reportedly told police that Uhl tried to light perfume on fire with a lighter in order to set the residence on fire, according to the affidavit of probable cause. When that failed, he attempted to find gasoline outside the residence but failed. Uhl allegedly poured bleach and ammonia on the floor, creating dangerous fumes inside of the single-wide trailer.
The victims told police Uhl had a knife in his hand and threatened to kill everyone. They also said Uhl had been talking to imaginary people, “hearing voices” and believes he has a bullet in his jaw that “is a microphone,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Uhl will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Monday. He is confined in the Elk County Jail after he was unable to post bail.