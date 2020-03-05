BROOKVILLE — A Brookville man faces charges after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and hiding behind her couch to wait for her to return home.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Mark Aaron Jr., 26, of Brookville, on Feb. 21 including two felony charges of burglary and criminal trespass, and a misdemeanor charge of defiant trespass after actual communication.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Punxsutawney based state police contacted the Brookville police about a violated Protection From Abuse order they discovered while investigating a possible suicide attempt. The PFA was violated within Brookville Borough.
While attempting to find Aaron, his ex-girlfriend told police he had broken into her apartment, and was hiding behind the couch when she came home. She told police the landlord had changed the locks, and Aaron did not have a key. He reportedly entered the apartment by prying open a ground level basement door.
When the victim found Aaron behind the couch, she reportedly told him to leave, which he did about 30 minutes later.
The PFA was issued against Aaron, ordering him not to have any contact with the victim, making his presence in her apartment a direct violation of the order. He was later found and taken into custody by Franklin based PSP, and taken to the Jefferson County Jail.
Aaron has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 1 with Magisterial Judge Greg Bazylak.