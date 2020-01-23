BROOKVILLE — Police reportedly found suspected drugs and paraphernalia on a man brought to the Jefferson County Jail on Sept. 11.
Somerset-based state police filed charges against Brian Roger Keith, 51, of Brookville, on Jan. 17 including a felony charge for contraband/controlled substance, and two misdemeanors for possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of a controlled substance.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police officers were dispatched to the Jefferson County Jail on Sept. 26 in response to a report of suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia being found. Keith had arrived at the jail on Sept. 11, at which time property search was conducted.
A silver key chain container was allegedly found in his possession that was suspected to contain a controlled substance. The substance(s) were sent away for lab testing.
Lab results reportedly showed the controlled substances to be THC, schedule one, and Diazepam, schedule four, most commonly used to treat anxiety.
Keith has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 10 with Magisterial Judge Greg Bazylak.