DuBOIS — A 38-year-old Luthersburg man has been charged after allegedly being found with firearms in the course a traffic stop in Sandy Township.
Jimmy Joe Miles, 783 Luthersburg Rockton Road, Luthersburg, was charged by Sandy Township Police on Dec. 6 with a misdemeanor count of firearm not to be carried without a license (no criminal violence); a misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia; and summary counts of maximum speed limits established zones, driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked and driving an unregistered vehicle.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed before District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois, the charges stem from an incident which occurred at 11 p.m. on Dec. 5 in the area of Hungry Hollow Road and Salada Road when police witnessed a vehicle traveling with a tail light that was not functioning properly.
The police caught up to the vehicle, were Salada Road meets the Bee Line Highway, where the vehicle then failed to make a complete stop at a posted stop sign prior to merging onto the highway, the affidavit said. Police were able to catch up to the vehicle and while following it recorded a speed of 61 miles per hour in a posted 45 mile per hour zone. The vehicle was pulled over in the parking lot of Snappy’s Convenience store.
After not answering the police when asked for his driver’s license and other legal documentation, Miles told an officer his name and said the vehicle was not his, nor was it registered and he did not have any valid proof of financial responsibility and there was no valid inspection sticker.
After Miles consented to a search of the vehicle and exited it, police conducted a frisk for weapons and found a pocket knife in his front right pocket. The police secured the knife, and began searching the vehicle, the affidavit said.
In the course of the search, police found a tan military-style backpack in the back seat. Inside the backpack police found six baggies commonly used for packaging heroin and two needles in the small pocket of the front of the backpack. Upon further search of the bag, the police found a handgun located in the center pocket inside an elastic storage compartment. Officers also found a magazine containing seven 9 mm rounds, the affidavit said.
The police then asked Miles if he had a concealed carry license. Miles said he did not but that he had the gun just for protection. After further investigation, the police concluded Miles was eligible for a concealed carry license at the time of the stop. He was placed in handcuffs and put in the back of the patrol vehicle. The vehicle was towed to the police station.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday at Ford’s office. Unable to post $10,000 bail, Miles is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.