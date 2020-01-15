PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man faces assault charges after his wife reported multiple domestic incidents.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Jeremy Lynn Newcome, 40, of Punxsutawney, including recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, and harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Newcome's wife went to the Punxsutawney Police Station to report the incidents after Newcome allegedly damaged her car while she was driving. An officer found Newcome with her car parked and running the middle of the thruway of the parking lot.
Once in the police station, she told police Newcome had allegedly pulled her hair while they were on Jenks Avenue then, once they were on Hampton Avenue, kicked her windshield, smashing it while she was still driving. Newcome then allegedly threw the victim's purse out the window at the intersection of Hampton Avenue and Mahoning Street.
The victim said she stopped the car to find her purse and call police. She also told police that Newcome got out of the vehicle, and allegedly grabbed her purse, waved it in front of her, and said, "It's mine now," before leaving on foot.
Newcome's behavior had been escalating since Christmas Eve, the victim told police. She also reportedly said that on Dec. 24 he had allegedly thrown things around her home, breaking glass. She also told police he had struck her in the nose, drug her through the house, and tackled her to the ground while swinging his fists.
She also reported that earlier that day she drove to Big Run so they could talk. Newcome had been drinking, she said, and threw a beer can at her car. She said he got into the vehicle, and they began driving back to Punxsutawney. On Jenks Hill, she said Newcome pulled her hair, and at the bottom of the hill, pulled the keys from the ignition.
Newcome is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 21 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.