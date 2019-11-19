BROOKVILLE — An Anita man faces charges after police responded to an Oct. 30 report of a man firing a rifle in an unsafe manner.
Punxsutawney based State Police filed charges against David Wayne Conklin, 20, of Anita, on Oct. 30 including recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief – damage property, disorderly conduct, and consumption of alcohol by a minor.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called to Anita in response to a report of a man firing a rifle in an unsafe manner. When they arrived they found Conklin firing his Remington model 770 .30-06 rifle toward Park Road for target practice. He reportedly was shooting without any type of backstop material, and in close proximity to other homes in the area. Officers also reported seeing an area just off the front porch where it appeared Conklin had fired several rounds into the dirt, and in the direction of another home about 30 yards away from the point of impact.
The officer also reportedly smelled alcohol on Conklin’s breath while speaking with him. The officer administered a breath test, and reportedly found a half gallon glass bottle of Jim Beam Whisky half-full and thrown under the front porch near where Conklin shot into the ground.
Police also noted that while at the police barracks he placed his feet on a computer chair and soiled it, then refused to clean it.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for today (Nov. 19) with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock. He was held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail, which he posted on Nov. 12.