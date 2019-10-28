PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man faces felony charges after allegedly strangling a woman during an Oct. 5 incident.
Punxsutawney based state police filed charges against John Paul Wingert, 47, of Punxsutawney, on Oct. 7 including one felony charge of strangulation, one misdemeanor charge of simple assault, and one summary charge of harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the incident occurred at a residence in Punxsutawney around 1 a.m. Wingert allegedly was with the victim at home when the two got into a fight about a court hearing.
Reportedly, the fight became physical when Wingert shoved the victim onto the bed, and began to strangler her with one of his hands. As she was beginning to lose consciousness, Wingert allegedly shoved her through the bedroom.
The victim said she was able free herself from Wingert, but he came after her again and allegedly choked her on the porch of the home. The victim then reported to have woken up on the bed. She reportedly suffered injuries to her neck, chest, and legs, and police reported visible scratches and bruising.
Wingert is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail. His preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 22, but was continued until Dec. 5 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.