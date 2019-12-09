PUNXSUTAWNEY — A man accused of repeatedly threatening to kill his two adult sons faces charges here.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Frank A. Kerestesy, 63, of Punxsutawney, on Nov. 23 including terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, and harassment. Police responded to a second incident, and filed charges for it on Nov. 25 including terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Nov. 12 police were called to a Punxsutawney residence by Kerestesy’s son to report his father was intoxicated and threatening to kill him. Kerestesy was allegedly at the door to the home with a hammer.
The victim reportedly drove to the police station and mental heath authorities were contacted and sent a delegate to the home to evaluate Kerestesy. A 302 warrant for involuntary commitment was signed and served to Kerestesy, and he was transported to DuBois Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Police were dispatched to the same home on Nov. 22 in response to a reported domestic dispute between Kerestesy and his son. The victim allegedly told police the hospital had dropped his father off at the house earlier, and he had started drinking again. He began to make the same threats as he reportedly had the week before. His son told police he believes his father is not well, and that he does believe his father when he threatens to kill him.
Kerestesy is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail at 10 percent. His preliminary hearing was held on Dec. 5, and all of his charges were waived for court in both cases.