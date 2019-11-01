BENEZETTE — A St. Marys man is facing several charges after he allegedly threatened to shoot several of his neighbors in Benezette.
Gerald Lynn Hosack, 67, of St. Marys, is charged with making terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Oct. 24.
Ridgway-based state police were dispatched to 608 Trout Run Road Oct. 24 for reports of Hosack allegedly threatening his neighbors, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The first victim reportedly told police that Hosack was yelling at his mother, and when he went out back to talk to him, he started yelling at him, too. Hosack allegedly threatened to fight the victim and pulled out a pistol and threatened to kill everyone involved, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Hosack was allegedly walking around the property line with a rifle, when he said the victim and his family were “going to get it.”
Police took Hosack into custody later that afternoon.
A second neighbor also told police that Husack is constantly threatening her. On the same date, Hosack was allegedly yelling mean things at her, then pointed a gun and threatened to shoot her, her son and grandson, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Hosack is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. He waived his preliminary hearing Oct. 29 at Jacob’s office.