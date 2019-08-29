PUNXSUTAWNEY – A Punxsutawney man has been charged with theft and harassment after allegedly breaking into his girlfriend’s house late at night and stealing her purse on Aug. 23.
Punxsutawney State Police filed charges against Joshua Philip Agnello, 34, of Punxsutawney, including harassment, two counts of simple assault, criminal mischief, and theft on Aug. 23.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim reported that Agnello had been trying to enter her home from 11 p.m. until about 2 a.m. Agnello was banging on doors and windows trying to get the victim to let him in.
When he wasn’t admitted, Agnello slashed the screen door and broke a window pane on the front door of the house. He then reached through the broken door and entered the home. The victim was in her bedroom with her three daughters at the time, and called police because she feared for their safety, and her mother’s, who was also in the home during the incident.
Once inside the house, Agnello allegedly entered the victim’s bedroom and took her purse which held a wallet with about $200 in it, the victim’s paycheck for $158, and a Samsung Edge cellphone worth $150. The total contents of the purse are valued at about $508.
A fight between Agnello, the victim, and the victim’s mother began over the purse. Agnello allegedly eventually ran away on foot, with the purse still in his possession.
Agnello is currently awaiting his preliminary hearing with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock on Sept. 24. His bail has been set at $10,000 unsecured.