ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man is facing charges after he was allegedly driving under the influence of heroin and crashed into a parked car.
Cody Joe Porter, 25, of St. Marys, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, careless driving and traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Nov. 30.
City of St. Marys Police, St. Marys Area Ambulance and the Crystal Fire Department were dispatched to Delaum Road for a vehicle accident Nov. 16, 2020, where a vehicle reportedly struck a parked car in a driveway.
Upon arrival, a woman told police the driver of the vehicle was slouched over in his seat. The car was reportedly severely damaged or totaled.
Police allegedly discovered Porter, who appeared unconscious, and did not respond behind the wheel. In plain view, police also spotted a burnt piece of foil, pen tube and empty stamp bag of heroin, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Porter allegedly displayed signs of overdosing, was given two doses of Nalaxone nasal spray, and began breathing again.
Porter indicated he allegedly smoked one bag of heroin, but there were more in the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, police allegedly discovered six stamp bags of heroin, two glassine stamp bags, a pen tube and burnt foil and Narcan nasal spray from the glove box, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
An investigation showed that Porter allegedly was traveling on Delaum Road when he crossed into oncoming traffic, left the roadway and collided with a parked car, causing it to spin 360 degrees and eject through a garage door, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Porter consented to a blood draw at Penn Highlands Elk, which showed he allegedly had morphine, fentanyl and norfentanyl in his system, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Porter’s preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. Jan. 26, 2021.