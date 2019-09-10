RIDGWAY — A Mount Jewett man faces several charges after he allegedly recorded and exposed himself to another person in the restroom of a North Broad Street business in Ridgway.
According to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Aug. 26, Junior W Rainey, 34, of Mount Jewett, is charged with two third-degree felonies of a wire-tap violation, two third-degree felonies of criminal use of a cell phone, indecent exposure and invasion of privacy, open lewdness, harassment and disorderly conduct in an obscene manner.
According to the Ridgway Borough Police Department, the charges against Rainey stemmed from an incident that occurred in the men’s bathroom at the business in Ridgway July 28.
A man reported that after entering the bathroom around 1 p.m. that day, Rainey began video and audio recording him with his cell phone as the man used the facilities, according to the police report.
The man also told police that Rainey exposed himself in an “improper manner,” police said.
Rainey is confined in the Elk County Jail. His preliminary hearing with Magisterial District Judge Barry D. Brown of Emporium is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. Sept. 18.