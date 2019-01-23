ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man faces charges for an explosion Jan. 8 along Trout Run Road.
According to a criminal complaint, Matthew James Glass, 54, of 174 Pear Road, admitted setting off a device which ultimately drew emergency response to an explosion across from 1021 Trout Run Road, closed the roadway and caused the evacuation of Saint Marys Auto Body. The explosion did not result in any injuries or serious damage.
According to the complaint, at approximately 4:24 p.m. Jan. 8, reports of an explosion drew the Crystal Fire Department, St. Marys Area Ambulance Service and St. Marys police.
Police review of video from a nearby business showed what appeared to be a dark colored Ford Five Hundred with distinct markings from damage traveling on Trout Run Road toward state Route 120 at approximately 4:19 p.m. Jan. 8, when a a person could be seen dropping something out of driver side window at the bridge between Newell’s Plumbing and Heating and Saint Marys Auto Body. Shortly thereafter, the item could be observed smoking before an explosion was seen causing a white cloud and the camera to shake, according to the complaint.
A report of all Ford Five Hundred’s registered within the county was requested by police and a vehicle matching the one in the video was found at 174 Pear Road, according to the complaint.
Police informed the resident, Glass, that they were investigating an explosion and a vehicle similar to his had been observed in the area at the time of the blast. At the time, Glass told police he was at home all day and that it could not have been him, according to the complaint.
Glass met with police again three days later and informed them that the vehicle was in fact his and he was in the area at the time of the explosion, according to the complaint.
In a further interview, Glass informed police that he had found an item at his old evidence that had appeared similar to a firework. He said he decided to light the device while traveling on Trout Run Road, according to the complaint. Glass told police he had “no intention of hurting anyone or causing any damage and he simply wanted to see what it would have done in the water of the stream,” according to the complaint.
A preliminary hearing for glass on felony charges of criminal mischief and risking a catastrophe, and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct is scheduled Feb. 26 before Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob.
