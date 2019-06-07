BROOKVILLE — Les P. Armstrong, 37, of Reynoldsville, faces charges of simple assault, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, strangulation and terroristic threats following a May 23 incident.
A June 26 preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge David Inzana.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Reynoldsville Police Chief Troy Bell responded to a report of assault. The victim reportedly was hospitalized and Bell spoke with her by phone. She alleged that Armstrong had punched her several times in the face and gave Bell permission to enter her residence and apprehend Armstrong.
Bell and another officer entered the residence and took Armstrong into custody without incident. Armstrong reportedly said told police that on May 22 the victim was upset with him for not getting her more methamphetamine. He reportedly said he put his arms around the victim to calm her down, then packed some clothes and sat on the front porch before returning inside at the victim’s request.
Armstrong reportedly said when he awoke the next day the victim was erratic and he told her to calm down. He reportedly said the victim threw an empty pill bottle and an empty clothes rack at him. He also reportedly said the victim hit him on the left side of the face and chest and he responded by spitting on her and striking her. He said he tried to restrain the victim to stop the altercation but when she would not calm he hit her again several times in the face and head. He reportedly said the victim’s father came to the residence and took her to the hospital. Armstrong reportedly told officers both he and the victim were using methamphetamine.
Bell interviewed the victim in the hospital and reportedly saw that both of her eyes were bruised and her left eye was swollen shut. He said both her left cheek and lips were significantly swollen. He said the swelling extended into her mouth and she had a small cut inside her lip. The victim reportedly told Bell that both sides of her neck were sore from being choked. He said both sides of her neck appeared to be bruised below the jaw line.
According to the affidavit, the victim reportedly told Chief Bell that she and Armstrong had been having an argument the night before and in the morning Armstrong spit in her face after she told him “Good morning. I love you.” She reportedly said she swung her hand to hit Armstrong and he slapped her arm away after which she threw an empty pill bottle at him as he was walking away. She alleged that Armstrong rushed her and hit her in the face 20 to 25 times. She said she tried to block some of the blows before Armstrong began to choke her.
She alleged that when the initial assault was over, Armstrong rushed her again and began to strike her in the back of the head and choked her after she attempted to call police. She reportedly said she eventually was able to use her phone to text a friend and have her father come to take her to the hospital.
Armstrong remains in the Jefferson County Jail after being unable to post the $50,000 bail.