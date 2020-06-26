ST. MARYS — A Galeton man who allegedly wrote a bad check to buy a side-by-side machine in St. Marys is now facing charges.
Jeffrey Wayne Duell Jr., 30, of Galeton, is charged with theft by deception, a felony in the third degree, and writing bad checks, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial Mark Jacob’s office June 5.
Ridgway-based state police were called to Legends Sport and Turf in St. Marys May 19 for a report of a bad check that was written. Duell reportedly wrote a $13, 458.98 personal check from Navy Federal Credit Union for the purchase of a Polaris RZR side-by-side machine May 6.
Duell allegedly took possession of the Polaris while knowing the bank account was closed. To date, he has not returned the machine to Legends Sport and Turf or paid them in full, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Duell’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. July 7 at Jacob’s office.