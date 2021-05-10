DuBOIS — DuBois City Police have charged a man, Jason Ryan Arnold, 40, with aggravated assault, a felony, as a result of an incident which occurred on March 20 at Penn Highlands DuBois, according to a criminal complaint filed at the DuBois Magistrate office.
Other charges, filed on April 29, include simple assault, a misdemeanor, and a summary count of harassment. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, on March 22, the police received a report of an assault from an employee of PHH.
The victim reported that they were on duty and caring for Arnold in the emergency department when Arnold allegedly bit the employee’s left inside elbow and spit in the employee’s face. The bite broke the skin causing injury and pain, the affidavit said.
Arnold was later tested and found to be positive for Hepatitis C, the affidavit said. The employee was provided treatment for infection and must undergo monitoring for Hepatitis C exposure.