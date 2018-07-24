DuBOIS — Bailey Lynn Hetrick, 22, 100 Lois Lane, Punxsutawney, accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Patrick Ford Friday.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 29, 2017, Sandy Township Police Officer Jesse R. Cole was dispatched to the area of 93 Anchor Road, Treasure Lake for a reported motor vehicle accident with damage to the property. The property owner, Gerald Ralston, reported the vehicle went through his yard and was “down in the woods.”
Treasure Lake Security also requested Sandy Township Police’s response as they were out with the driver of the vehicle and the driver was intoxicated, the affidavit said.
The vehicle involved in the crash on Anchor Road was located in the woods located between Smuggler’s Road and Anchor Road. Cole walked into the woods where he saw a 2005 Subaru, registered to Hetrick, “saddle bagged” on a mound of dirt. He also observed the driver and owner of the vehicle, who was identified as Hetrick, handcuffed to the steering wheel being detained.
Treasure Lake Security advised police that when they came upon the vehicle it was attempting to flee the scene of the crash through the woods. Once the vehicle became disabled, the driver was handcuffed to the steering wheel and the keys were removed from the vehicle so that he could not flee the scene, as there was heavy property damage and the driver was highly intoxicated and belligerent towards him and the property owner, the affidavit said.
The police freed Hetrick from the steering wheel and asked him to step out of the vehicle. When asked what happened, Hetrick said he got into his car which was originally parked at his friend’s residence. He stated that someone started an argument with him and while his car was running it “kicked out of gear and the next thing he knew he was down in the woods.”
The police noticed a strong odor of alcoholic beverage, the affidavit said. His eyes were very red and glassy and his explanation of what happened was nonsensical. His speech was very slurred, according to the affidavit.
When asked if he had been drinking, Hetrick reportedly told police he had a bottle of vodka. While at his vehicle, the officer noticed an open alcoholic beverage container of New Amsterdam Peach Flavored Vodka.
Hetrick was asked if he would submit to a field sobriety testing and he agreed. As Hetrick began the walk and turn test, he walked nine steps counting out loud. His steps were landing off center and he had a very hard time keeping his balance, the affidavit said. As he reached his ninth step, he lost his balance and almost fell down.
He was then placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
During the investigation of the motor vehicle accident, the police said in the affidavit that it was apparent by the tracks left in the snow by Hetrick’s vehicle that he was traveling west on Rip Tide Road at a high rate of speed, the vehicle traveled through a stop sign at the intersection of Anchor Road and proceeded directly through the property owner’s front yard at 93 Anchor Road. Hetrick just missed the right front corner of the home, destroyed some landscaping and traveled through a stacked wood pile down through the back yard into the woods. Once down in the woods, Hetrick attempted to flee the scene by continuing through the woods before finally becoming saddle bagged on a mound of dirt, according to the affidavit.
Hetrick was transported to the Sandy Township Police Department and while at the station, he was asked to consent to a legal blood draw. He refused the test.
He was then transported to the Clearfield County Jail due to being highly intoxicated to be housed until he sobered up.
Estimates of the property damage at 93 Anchor Road were listed at $4,595.46.
Hetrick was charged with a misdemeanor count of DUI and summary counts of public drunkenness, restriction on alcoholic beverages and accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property.
His bail was set at $1,000, unsecured.
