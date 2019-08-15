RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man is confined in the Elk County Jail after he allegedly fired a gun from his car near Sandy Beach Park’s recreation area Wednesday night.
Adam Jones, 40, is charged with prohibited possession of a firearm, fleeing police, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and several other traffic violations, according to charges filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Wednesday.
Ridgway State Police responded to a report of shots fired from a vehicle near Sandy Beach Park around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the police report. Before they arrived at the park, three Ridgway state police troopers attempted to stop the driver of a while Cadillac. Jones allegedly fled the area in the car with police in pursuit.
After he reportedly committed several traffic violations, Jones stopped the car and fled on foot but was apprehended shortly afterward.
Jones was transported to Penn Highlands Elk on suspicion of driving under the influence. Police also determined that Jones threw a handgun from the car during the pursuit, according to the report. Because he has prior felony convictions, police say, he is not permitted to possess a firearm.
Jones was unable to post $25,000 bail and is confined in the Elk County Jail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 28 at Martin’s office in Johnsonburg.