ST. MARYS — A Smethport man faces felony charges after he allegedly tried to purchase a firearm under illegal circumstances.
Daniel Louis Jones, 27, of Smethport, is charged with two third-degree felony counts of making a materially false written statement, making a false statement under penalty and disorderly conduct, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Jan. 17.
City of St. Marys Police Department Chief Tom Nicklas received information from the Pennsylvania State Police Firearms Division, requesting an officer investigate Jones, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Jones reportedly went to Elk County Ammo and Arms at 246 Brusselles St. Oct. 22, where he attempted to purchase a firearm and was rejected. He allegedly checked “No” on the ATF — firearms transaction record revisions — and “No” on another form as well, which were both reportedly incorrect.
Jones was charged with an incident of domestic violence Sept. 4, 2017, in which he pled guilty to three simple assault charges. He also pled guilty to a theft-by-unlawful-taking charge Oct. 24, 2018, in which the maximum prison term is five years, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Jones’ preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. March 3 at Jacob’s office.