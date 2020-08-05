DuBOIS — A Cherry Tree man is accused of obtaining someone else’s prescription medication from a DuBois pharmacy, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On July 22, DuBois City Police charged Thomas Franklin Shelley, 51, Cherry Tree Road, with a felony count of acquisition or obtaining possession of controlled substance by misrepresentation and a misdemeanor count of theft by deception –false impression.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the police were contacted at 9:37 a.m. June 9 by a man who reported the theft of his prescription medication. The man told police that when he attempted to pick up his Tramadol prescription at Martin’s Pharmacy he was advised that it was already picked up. Tramadol is a schedule IV controlled substance.
The man stated that the pharmacy described the man who had picked up the prescription and the victim believed him to be Shelley. According to the pharmacy, at 10 a.m. on June 7, Shelley was reportedly able to pick up the prescription by confirming the victim’s date of birth.
The victim said that Shelley had worked for him in the past and he had recently met with him, the affidavit said. The victim said that he attempted to contact Shelley in order to give him an opportunity to return the medication, but Shelley would not answer his calls or respond, according to police.
The police went to Martin’s and contacted the assistant store manager and obtained records of the transaction from the pharmacy. The store manager also located video surveillance of the transaction. According to pharmacy records, 120 50 mg pills were included in the prescription, police said.
In the video, the police saw that a man and a woman entered the store, approached the pharmacy counter and the man took possession of the prescription, the affidavit said. With pharmacy records, a prescription signed by the victim and the current signature were compared. The current signature appeared to resemble Shelley’s, the affidavit said. Also, a photograph of the man and woman were shown to the victim, who reportedly identified the man as Shelley.
Shelley’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 21 at Ford’s office.