BROOKVILLE — A Brookville man faces charges of public drunkenness after police recognized him from previous incidents.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Douglas P. Bacik, 68, of Brookville, including disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police officers were flagged down by two passing vehicles whose drivers reported a man falling while walking down West Main Street near Crayon Castle daycare.
When police arrived in the area, they reportedly saw a man, later identified as Bacik, fall down, attempt to stand back up and fall again along the road. The officer approached the man and reportedly recognized him from two prior incidents of a similar nature.
Bacik's speech was slurred and he smelled strongly of alcohol, according to the affidavit. Bacik told police he was trying to make it to a friend's place, and had had too much to drink. The police got the name of the friend and contacted the friend to request he come get Bacik.
A preliminary hearing for Bacik has been scheduled on Feb. 13 with Magisterial Judge Greg Bazylak.