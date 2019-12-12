DuBOIS — Drew Allen Dunworth, 45, who is currently lodged in a state correctional facility in Bellefonte, has been charged by DuBois City Police with resisting arrest, providing false information to law enforcement, intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
At 1:49 a.m. on Nov. 16, according to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called to an area of Maple Avenue near Showers Field in response to a report of a woman screaming. While police were en route, their dispatcher advised them that the caller said it may have been coming from the walkway area near Paris Cleaners. Officers went to the foot bridge on the walkway and did not see anything.
Another officer went to the walkway using the access off Shaffer Road, the affidavit said. He radioed the other officer and told him he made contact with a man who was walking in the area but stated that he did not see or hear anything. The man identified himself as Don Edwards. Police said the man seemed nervous and wanted to leave quickly.
Later, police caught up with the man who was walking east on the walkway near First Commonwealth Bank on Beaver Drive and Shaffer Road and told the man they want to speak with him again. The man initially kept walking and asked why. Officers told him they received a call about a woman who was screaming near the walkway. The man said he did not see or hear anything and reportedly stated that he was going to an address on Maple Avenue but did not know specifically where.
He was then asked what his name was again and he said it was John Reynolds. He provided a date of birth of July 19, 1978. The police searched that information using a mobile terminal and got no results, the affidavit said.
While speaking with the man, police noted he had severe “cotton mouth,” kept looking around, asking to leave and kept putting his hands in his pockets. He was asked if he had anything on him that he should not have and he replied that he did not.
Police said that since he kept reaching into his pockets, for everyone’s safety, he was going to be patted down. Told to place his hands behind his back so an officer could hold them while he patted him down, the man reportedly refused. The officer then grabbed both of his upper arms to move them behind him. The man then reportedly attempted to pull away from the officer.
The man was forced to the ground and advised multiple times he was under arrest and told to stop resisting but kept pulling away from officers and trying to get up off the ground. The man reportedly kicked one of the officers several times in the legs but after several minutes of struggling with the man, officers were able to handcuff him.
Officers requested the aid of Sandy Township Police as the man was still trying to resist, the affidavit said. Once they arrived on scene, the man calmed down and stopped resisting. He still failed to identify himself after being asked several times by the officers.
In his right front pants pocket, police retrieved a green and a clear plastic baggie commonly used to conceal methamphetamine. In the clear baggie, there was a small amount of crystalline substance and the green baggie contained a trace amount of crystalline substance. From his right hoodie pocket, police retrieved a black spoon and package of hypodermic syringes with three being out of the package.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 3, 2020, at Ford’s office.