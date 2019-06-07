BROOKVILLE — Adam Ronald McElhinny, 42, of Brookville, will face charges of making terroristic threats and harassment at a June 11 preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak in connection with an April 26 incident.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Pennsylvania State Police responded to a report of an incident of domestic violence the victim’s mother reported her daughter called her and said her boyfriend, McElhinny, had allegedly broken her cellphone and cut the phone lines in their house.
When state police arrived on the scene they were told by the victim that McElhinny had fled in an unknown direction.
The victim reportedly said she and McElhinny had gotten into an argument that lasted from the previous night into the following morning regarding the behavior of the victim’s three-year-old daughter. The victim reportedly said McElhinny slapped her when she refused to get him more beer. She also reportedly said McElhinny threatened to kill her and kidnap her daughter.
The victim later called the police to report that McElhinny had returned. When officers arrived at the residence a second time, McElhinny reportedly fled into the woods on foot.
McElhinny is housed in the Jefferson County Jail after being unable to post $30,000 bail.