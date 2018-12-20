St. MARYS –A St. Marys man faces charges after assaulting his disabled, 72-year-old grandfather.
According to a criminal complaint, Zachary Christopher Gausman, 19, of 141 Poplar Road, got into a dispute with his grandfather at 872 Brusselles St. at approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
According to police, when officers arrived at the address, they found the 72-year-old man lying on the floor.
According to the affidavit, the man said Gausman had pushed him to the ground, kicked him in the head while he was lying there and punched him in the shoulder multiple times.
According to police, the grandfather, who requires a cane to walk, was unable to get himself off of the ground and had to be assisted by ambulance personnel and police.
According to the affidavit, Gausman also threatened to kill the man with a hatchet he was holding at the time and used to damage the railing and door.
Gausman faces a felony charge of aggravated assault, misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats and simple assault, and a summary charge of harassment.
He was incarcerated in Elk County Prison in lieu of $30,000 cash bail.
A preliminary hearing for Gausman is scheduled Jan. 22 before Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob.
