DuBOIS — DuBois City Police have charged Trent Edward Lee, 24, an inmate in the Jefferson County Jail, with three counts each of aggravated assault –attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals, a felony in the second degree, simple assault and terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called to Penn Highlands, 535 Sunflower Drive, at 9:51 a.m. June 16 in reference to an assault which allegedly occurred at the facility at 4 p.m. on June 15.
Upon their arrival, the police were told by a staff member that she and two other staff members were allegedly assaulted and threatened by a patient, Lee, in the Behavioral Health Adult Unit. She stated that Lee reportedly got very angry with the staff when he demanded that they let him leave and they told him that he was not allowed to leave, the affidavit said.
Lee reportedly said that if they didn’t let him leave now, he was going to kill himself, and then he started to walk up and down the hallway saying that this was a violation of his rights and sexual harassment.
The staff member stated that Lee then allegedly started telling her and other staff members that he would kill all of the nurses and tear the place down. She then told the police that Lee allegedly jumped up and grabbed the metal arm of the door hinge in an attempt to break it, the affidavit said. He then reportedly slammed his body into the door in an attempt to open it. He then allegedly started punching the door and drywall with a closed fist.
The staff member also stated that Lee told them throughout the afternoon that he was going to come back with an AR-15 and AK-47 when he got out and kill all of the staff who walk into the building, the affidavit said.
Later when a staff member was trying to administer medication to Lee, he allegedly started throwing punches at the staff and punched her in the face with a closed fist that caused her pain and redness around her eye and he ripped other staff members’ clothing, according to the affidavit. Another staff member reportedly hit her elbow off of the floor while falling to the ground with Lee, causing bruising to her elbow. While in restraint, Lee allegedly grabbed another staff member’s breast so hard that it left an abrasion on the left side of her chest, the police reported.
The affidavit stated that Lee allegedly spit on multiple staff members and attempted to bite them. He also continued to make statements such as, “Wait until I’m out of this, you all are going to pay for this and you will all have an AK-47 shell in your head.”
The staff member said that on the morning of June 16, they had a staff meeting and the psychiatrist who was treating Lee reportedly stated that Lee has the capacity to understand and was aware of his actions and that they should call the police and have criminal charges filed against him, the affidavit said.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 31 at Ford’s office.