A 46-year-old DuBois man has been charged in connection with breaking into a building and breaking things, according to a criminal complaint filed at the office of District Judge Patrick Ford in DuBois.
On June 11, DuBois City Police charged Jason Thomas Colbert, 221 S. Brady St., DuBois, with a felony count of criminal trespass and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
Colbert is currently being held in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the police were called to 133 S. Brady St., DuBois, for a report of a male smashing things inside the building at 11:15 p.m. on June 10.
When police arrived at the scene, the man was heard screaming and then smashing a window on the south side of the building, the affidavit said.
The man, who was identified as Colbert, allegedly stepped out onto the lower roof of the building. The affidavit said Colbert allegedly gained access by smashing out a boarded up doorway also on the south side of the building.
The affidavit said Colbert exited the building the way he entered and struggled with a police officer while being handcuffed. Colbert allegedly continued to resist arrest and was placed into a marked police vehicle. The affidavit said Colbert caused serious public inconvenience by disturbing numerous neighbors while screaming and smashing the inside of the building.
Colbert’s preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday at Ford’s office.