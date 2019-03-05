ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man faces charges after police say he stole an estimated $6,265 in offerings from Sacred Heart Parish.
Brian J.M. Kneidel, 34, 0f 796 Washington St., faces two felony charges each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
According to an affidavit of probable cause in the case, Kneidel admitted stealing the money, claiming he did so because he owed someone $20,000.
According to police, on Jan. 16, two thefts were reported at Sacred Heart Parish Center, 325 Center St., one of which occurred on Jan. 2 and the other on Jan. 7. According to the report, 90 yellow offertory collection envelopes received over a five-week period were reported stolen.
According to the affidavit, a review of surveillance footage showed Kneidel as the perpetrator.
According to police, an officer reviewed three weeks of offertory collection amounts with Sacred Heart on Feb. 20, and determined an estimated value of the cash stolen of $4,384.
On Feb. 26, police met with Kneidel, who admitted to the thefts and provided two bank zipper bags containing 59 checks. Kneidel claimed the checks were from the envelopes reported stolen, according to the affidavit. The checks provided totaled $1,917. Kneidel reported the envelopes contained $3,900, not the estimated more than $4,300.
Police used their estimate in the complaint supporting the charges, claiming a total theft of $6,265 from all 90 offertory envelopes.
A preliinary hearing for Kneidel is scheduled April 2 before Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob in St. Marys.
