PUNXSUTAWNEY — Richard Infantino faces charges of criminal trespass at a June 3 preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock pertaining to a May 16 incident.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Punxsutawney Borough Police officers responded to a burglary in progress at 107 Clark Terrace in Punxsutawney. The resident of 107 Clark Terrace had informed the officers that an unidentified white male had attempted to enter her residence several times. After officers canvassed the area and failed to locate the individual, the resident informed officers that the individual had allegedly just entered her detached garage.
The officers entered the garage and recognized Infantino who was ordered out of the garage and placed on the ground. According to the affidavit he was ordered to place his hands behind his head but was reported have passively resisted the orders of the officers. The officers are reported to have handcuffed him and placed him on his side.
Officers reportedly could smell alcohol on Infantino who reportedly told them he was allowed in the garage. He was transported to Punxsutawney Area Hospital for an unknown degree of intoxication and informed he would be charged in the incident.