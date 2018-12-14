JOHNSONBURG — A man wanted on a warrant was found inside a Johnsonburg home which was being marketed and supposed to be vacant.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Bradley Edward Olmstead, 38, and another unnamed individual were found inside 208 Fairview Ave. Nov. 25.
According to police, they received information stating Olmstead was at the residence, despite the home being for sale and the locks having been changed. They were provided with a key and given permission to secure the premises.
Meanwhile, a check with the Elk County probation department confirmed it had an active warrant out for Olmstead.
Upon arrival at the residence, police knocked and Olmstead answered the door, according to the affidavit. Another individual was also found to be at the residence at the time without permission.
Olmstead was taken into custody on the warrant, but claimed he had permission to be there. The other individual was asked to leave.
Shortly thereafter, according to police, they entered the residence and found the other individual to still be inside. Police removed the individual and examined the premises.
According to the affidavit, a note was found with incriminating statements written on it. Police also found a window that was ajar, allowing access to the premises.
A preliminary hearing for Olmstead is scheduled Jan. 9 before Magisterial District Judge James Martin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.