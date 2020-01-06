RIDGWAY — A Johnsonburg man is facing more than 750 misdemeanor charges after he allegedly used a gas card he was not authorized to use throughout a three-year period.
Joseph Clinton Bowley IV, 37, of Johnsonburg, is charged with 236 second-degree misdemeanor counts of accessing a device not authorized by its user, 294 second-degree misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking and 234 counts of receiving stolen property, also a second-degree misdemeanor, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Dec. 26.
According to the Ridgway Borough Police Department’s investigation, between June 2016 and Nov. 2019, Bowley allegedly used the victim’s Kane Liquid Fuel card 81 times to put $50 or more worth of fuel into his personal vehicle without authorization from the victim. The subtotal of all 81 unauthorized charges is $5,143.49, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
In total, the unauthorized charges on the victim’s fuel card is $10,301.42.
During an interview at the Ridgway Borough Police station, Bowley reportedly admitted that he did use the victim’s fuel card for personal purchases without authorization.
Bowley’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Jan. 29 at Martin’s office.