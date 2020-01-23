DuBOIS — Jarrod Anthony Ross, 40, sought on an Erie County warrant for escape, faces drug-related charges following a traffic stop which occurred at 6:29 p.m. Jan. 12 in Brady Township, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On Jan. 15, DuBois-based state police charged Ross with misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and providing false identification to law enforcement.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a state trooper was on patrol in a marked vehicle while traveling east on East Main Street, Sykesville, and into Brady Township, Clearfield County, when he saw a gold-colored Dodge Journey traveling east directly in front of the trooper. The trooper reportedly saw the vehicle committing several moving violations and then initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Stanley Road and Haag Road, Brady Township. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence and placed in the patrol vehicle.
The front seat occupant of the vehicle was asked to step out of the vehicle and given courtesy transport to Sykesville, the affidavit said. The individual stood up and a small Ziplock baggie containing suspected methamphetamine was seen protruding from his front right jacket pocket. Twice, the man reportedly gave the trooper a name which came back negative during a record check.
The man was then placed under arrest for suspected drugs, the affidavit said. Three syringes were located on the man as well as a black zippered pouch containing Q-tips and hair ties. He wanted taken to state police station in DuBois and fingerprinted to determine his identity. The fingerprint results determined that he was Ross, who had an active warrant out of Erie County for escape. He was placed in the Clearfield County Jail pending extradition to Erie County.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 21 at Ford’s office.