PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Brookville man is facing felony charges for corruption of minors after he allegedly sent inappropriate pictures to a juvenile.
An officer with the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed charges against Benjamin S. Sarvey, 29, of Brookville, including three third-degree felony charges of two counts of corruption of minors and child pornography, a second-degree felony charge of photograph/film/depict/ on computer sex act –knowingly or permitting child, and two first-degree misdemeanor charges of two counts of corruption of minors.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, on May 3, police received a Childline report that Sarvey sent a nude photo to a minor. Police contacted the child’s mother about conducting an interview, and got approval.
When she was interviewed, the victim said the incident took place on the app, Snapchat. She said about three weeks prior Sarvey asked her to add him on Snapchat.
She said things were fine when they first started talking on Snapchat, then he began saying weird things. He allegedly sent the victim a photo of his legs and said “I would show you more but your boyfriend would get mad.”
A couple of days later, she sent a photo out to multiple people making “kissing lips,” and Sarvey allegedly replied with an inappropriate remark.
Later, the victim sent a photo and Sarvey allegedly said “will you show me more?” The victim did not respond, and when she got back to her room, she allegedly opened a photo from Sarvey that was a nude photo, according to the affidavit.
The victim blocked Sarvey after this, and reportedly received several messages stating he was sorry and asked if she was mad. She has not had any contact with him since.
When police interviewed Sarvey, he started talking about a separate case with the state police where he allegedly sent a video to a victim by accident. Police said they did not want to talk about that. Sarvey denied he did anything and wanted to press charges against whomever made false accusations against him, according to the affidavit. He said he would give the police his phone to look through.
Police requested he provide them with written statements from his witnesses, but he failed to provide them by May 10.
Sarvey has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 8 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.