PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man faces felony charges after allegedly being caught with a stolen firearm.
Punxsutawney based State Police filed charges against Drew Patrick Maines, 21, of Punxsutawney on Nov. 18 including a felony charge of receiving stolen property.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a burglary was reported Sept. 10 at a residence in Indiana County. Among items reported stolen were a Palmetto State Armory AR-15, a Vortex Strike Eagle Scope, a 12 gauge Mossberg 500 shotgun, and a 20 gauge Mossberg shotgun.
In the course of the investigation, a suspect was arrested in connection with the burglary, and reportedly told police during an interview that he had stolen the items, and traded them to Maines for methamphetamine. In a second interview, the suspect reportedly said he took the stolen firearms to Maines’ primary residence in Punxsutawney. He also told police that Maines is known to sell drugs from a residence on Cherry Street in Punxsutawney. When he had last spoken to Maines, he asked about the firearms, and got the impression he was still in possession of them.
On Oct. 26, a confidential informant reportedly confirmed that Maines was still in possession of at least the AR-15 rifle, and was interested in selling it. Police allegedly arranged a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from Maines. During the purchase, they reportedly also made arrangements to buy the gun from him.
On Nov. 14 a time and place was reportedly arranged with Maines to purchase the rifle. An officer met Maines at a Cherry Street home to purchase the rifle allegedly bearing the same serial number as the one stolen from the Indiana County residence. Maines also included magazines that were fully loaded with live rounds in the purchase.
Maines is being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail at 10 percent. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 5 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.