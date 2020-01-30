PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man faces multiple drug charges related to several incidents involving confidential informants and controlled drug buys.
Punxsutawney based state police filed charges against Drew Patrick Maines, 21, of Punxsutawney, over the course of six separate incidents.
- For a Sept. 10 incident he is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, and possession of a controlled substance.
- For a Sept. 17 incident he is charged with the above charges.
- For a Nov. 15 incident he is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- For a Nov. 15 incident he is charged with receiving stolen property, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and receiving stolen property.
- For a Nov. 18 incident he is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- For a Jan. 23 incident he is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and criminal use of a communication facility.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, on one occasion a confidential informant arranged to purchase $300 worth of methamphetamine and $250 worth of cocaine from Maines. The purchase was monitored by the police.
Another buy was arranged with a confidential informant for the purchase of one ounce of methamphetamine for $1,000 from Maines. A police officer accompanied the CI into the home as the purchaser of the drugs, and completed the transaction. The CI informed the officer that Maines allegedly kept most of his contraband in a black backpack he had seen in the home.
An officer allegedly arranged to purchase “two eight-balls” of methamphetamine for $350 from Maines. Maines completed the sale at the Sheetz on Elk Run Avenue.
Later, the same officer arranged to purchase an AR-15 from Maines that was suspected to have been stolen. Maines was taken into custody for this sale the next day, and told police the location of another allegedly stolen gun. A search warrant was obtained for Maines' home where a stolen Mossberg 500 shotgun, a stolen Vortex Strike Eagle rifle scope, a glass smoking pipe, and a digital scale were found.
Following the purchase of the gun, the officer also reportedly arranged to purchase an “eight-ball” of methamphetamine from Maines the following day. Maines was taken into custody before meeting the officer that day, and was found in possession of two bags of suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale, and multiple empty ziploc bags.
At the time of Maines' arrest he was also in possession of the black backpack. Police obtained a search warrant for the bag and reportedly found it to contain 17 grams of methamphetamine, 411 grams of processed marijuana, five small foil packages of LSD, a glass smoking pipe, several measuring devices, $1,410 and various prescription pills.
Maines is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on unrelated charges. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 5 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.