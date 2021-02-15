PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Carnegie man is facing felony charges for the alleged theft of $2,010 from Young Township in the form of a check meant for a company who provided services to the township.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Willie Eugene Caldwell Jr., 56, of Carnegie, who is charged with two felony counts of access device is counterfeit, altered, or incomplete, two felony counts of access device is issued to another who did not authorize use, and one misdemeanor charge of theft by deception.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, an officer met with a Young Township employee on Oct. 21, 2020 about the alleged theft. The employee reported to police that in June they had written a check for $2,010 to a company in Indiana.
Sometime between when the check was mailed on June 22 and July 1, when the check was cleared, someone retrieved the check and cashed it, according to the affidavit.
After retrieving bank copies of the check, it was found that Caldwell had allegedly forged his name on the check and cashed it.
Upon further investigation it was found that an officer with the Butler County Police Department had issued an arrest warrant for Caldwell for charges related to the same date and incidents as those being investigated by the Punxsutawney officer.
The Butler County officer related that Caldwell had allegedly taken several checks from a local business’s mailbox and forged the checks and cashed them on July 1.
A First Commonwealth Bank representative confirmed to police that Young Township had been reimbursed for the amount of $2,010, according to the affidavit.
Caldwell has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 9 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.